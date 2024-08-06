Advertisement
California

Gunshot pierces apartment wall, killing neighbor in North Hollywood

Closeup of a a building facade and a sign that says "Los Angeles Police Department."
LAPD headquarters in downtown Los Angeles. Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Valley Village.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Rosanna XiaStaff Writer 
A fired bullet went completely through an apartment wall in Valley Village and struck a next-door neighbor dead, according to a police report.

On Monday around 9:30 p.m, patrol officers in the North Hollywood area responded to a radio call of “shots fired” in the 5600 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. When they arrived, they found one person inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics later pronounced the person dead at the scene.

LAPD homicide detectives were called in and discovered that a bullet fired from the apartment next door had pierced the wall and struck the victim.

No additional information about the shooting has been released, and authorities are withholding the victim’s identity until their next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call LAPD’s Valley Bureau Homicide Division at (818) 374-9550. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477, or send information via the website.

Rosanna Xia

Rosanna Xia is an environment reporter for the Los Angeles Times, where she specializes in stories about the coast and ocean. She was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2020 for explanatory reporting, and her award-winning book, “California Against the Sea,” has been praised as a poetic and mind-expanding exploration of what we stand to lose in the face of rising water.

