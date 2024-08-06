Gunshot pierces apartment wall, killing neighbor in North Hollywood

A fired bullet went completely through an apartment wall in Valley Village and struck a next-door neighbor dead, according to a police report.

On Monday around 9:30 p.m, patrol officers in the North Hollywood area responded to a radio call of “shots fired” in the 5600 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. When they arrived, they found one person inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics later pronounced the person dead at the scene.

LAPD homicide detectives were called in and discovered that a bullet fired from the apartment next door had pierced the wall and struck the victim.

No additional information about the shooting has been released, and authorities are withholding the victim’s identity until their next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call LAPD’s Valley Bureau Homicide Division at (818) 374-9550. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477, or send information via the website.