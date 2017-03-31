15 Freeway lanes to be closed for 55 hours on back-to-back weekends starting Friday

The Southbound lanes of the 15 Freeway in Fontana will be closed for a 55-hour stretch beginning Friday night and ending Monday morning so Caltrans crews can dig a culvert under the highway, officials said.

Southbound traffic will be diverted between Glen Helen Parkway and Summit Avenue.

The work will begin about 9 p.m. at Duncan Canyon Road. When completed, the culvert will allow water to flow from the east side of the freeway to the west side, Caltrans said. Lanes are expected to reopen at 4 a.m. Monday.

Another 55-hour closure is scheduled for the northbound lanes the following weekend from 11 p.m. on April 7 to 6 a.m. on April 10, officials said.

Caltrans suggested drivers avoid the 15 Freeway between the 215 and 210 freeways this weekend.

The closures are part of the larger, $3-million Duncan Canyon Road Interchange Project that was contracted to SEMA Construction in September.

