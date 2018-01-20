Rapper Fredo Santana dead at 27

Rapper Fredo Santana, cousin of fellow Chicago rapper Chief Keef, has died in Los Angeles, officials said.

Santana, 27, whose real name is Derrick Coleman, died at his Reseda home in the San Fernando Valley around 11 p.m. Friday, Lt. David Smith, a spokesman for the coroner’s office, told KTLA-TV Channel 5.

An autopsy is pending, Smith said.

But several media outlets reported that Santana suffered a fatal seizure.

In October, Santana posted a video on Instagram in which he said he was being treated for kidney and liver failure. But two days later, he told his fans he had been released from the hospital and was planning to go back into the studio.

Santana enjoyed his biggest year in terms of popularity in 2013, when he released his record "Trappin' Ain't Dead," according to the Chicago Tribune. The recording included cameos from Kendrick Lamar and Keef.

