Rich Homie Quan, Atlanta rapper who touted Young Thug and YG among collaborators, dies at 33

Rich Homie Quan, pictured in 2016, died Thursday at his home in Atlanta. He was 33.

Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan, known for songs “Lifestyle” and “Type of Way” and his collaborations with artists including Young Thug, YG and Gucci Mane, has died.

A representative for the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to The Times in a statement Thursday that it was “notified by Grady Memorial Hospital of the death of Dequantes Devontay Lamar.” The statement did not give a cause of death for the singer. He was 33.

Rich Homie Quan died in his Atlanta home, his family and a representative for the Fulton County morgue told TMZ. The Medical Examiner’s Office said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday. Members of the rapper’s family did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for confirmation.

Advertisement

Playboi Carti, Boosie Badazz and other artists paid tribute to the Atlanta native as news of his death spread on social media Thursday.

“Never go forget yo smile n the way [you] talked n of course yo music,” Boosie wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“WE GOT SOME GOOD A— MEMORIES TOGETHER N THAT GO ALWAYS BRING A SMILE TO MY FACE,” the “Set It Off” rapper said in another tweet.

Advertisement

“May God be with US,” Migos rapper Quavo said on Instagram, “never saw this being [a part] of our journey.”

Playboy Carti remembered Rich Homie Quan on Instagram, sharing clips from the late rapper’s “Milk Marie” and “Lifestyle” music videos to his story.

Born Dequantes Devontay Lamar on Oct. 4, 1990 , Rich Homie Quan launched his music career in 2011 and gained popularity with his single “Type of Way” in 2013. He released his debut solo mixtape “Still Goin In” in 2012, but also lent his talents to other artists. YG, Jeezy and 2 Chainz were among Rich Homie Quan’s early collaborators.

Advertisement

Rich Homie Quan, a member of XXL’s coveted freshman class in 2014, found more success in the hit “Lifestyle” with Young Thug as part of hip-hop group Rich Gang. Recently, the late rapper’s relationship with Young Thug was a topic of discussion in the “Bad Bad Bad” rapper’s RICO trial in Atlanta.

Tyga, Yo Gotti, Fetty Wap, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj are among the rappers who have also worked with Rich Homie Quan.

The rapper’s solo career peaked with his single “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)” hitting No. 12 on the Hot 100 in July 2015, according to Billboard. Rich Homie Quan released his sole studio album “Rich As In Spirit” in 2018 and recently released the single “Ah’chi” with 2 Chainz last month.

“I never saw myself going this far with music. Music was just a hobby at first,” Rich Homie Quan told XXL in 2014. “I never saw myself being on stage and rocking out shows.”