Rich Homie Quan’s father mourns Atlanta rapper: ‘Crushed into a million pieces’

Rich Homie Quan’s father has spoken out about the Atlanta’s rapper’s death, writing about his grief on social media.

Corey Lamar said in an Instagram story Friday morning that he’s in “unbearable pain,” less than a day after the Fulton County medical examiner confirmed the rapper (real name Dequantes Devontay Lamar) died at age 33.

“Lord please please please help me to understand this,” the elder Lamar continued on Instagram. “To lose my son( my 1st born, my best friend. Lord please let this be a dream...Yall pray for me and my family.”

Advertisement

He added: “I feel like I’m crushed into a million pieces.”

A representative for the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to The Times on Thursday that it was notified of the rapper’s death by Grady Memorial Hospital but did not disclose a cause of death.

News of Rich Homie Quan’s death quickly spread on social media Thursday, spawning tributes from hip-hop artists including Playboi Carti, Boosie Badazz and Migos rapper Quavo.

“Never go forget yo smile n the way [you] talked n of course yo music,” Boosie wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Advertisement

Rich Homie Quan, who became a representative of Atlanta hip-hop alongside artists including Young Thug, was known for hits including “Lifestyle” and “Type of Way.” Tyga, Yo Gotti, Fetty Wap, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj are among the rappers who have worked with the “Flex” artist.

Before the rapper’s death, Rich Homie Quan’s girlfriend Amber Williams told police she found the artist unresponsive, according to the recording of a 911 call obtained and published by Atlanta outlet 11 Alive. In the recording, Williams can be heard requesting an ambulance.

“He never got up. I don’t feel a heartbeat, I don’t see him breathing,” she says in the recording. “He kind of foamed at the mouth.”

Advertisement

Williams has not directly addressed her boyfriend’s death on social media but reshared friends’ and followers’ posts voicing support and privacy to her Instagram story.

“Praying for God to wrap his arms around you sis,” one post reshared by Williams said.

The medical examiner said in a Friday release that it had performed an autopsy on the rapper. The cause and manner of death “are pending the completion of laboratory studies and microscopic examination of tissue slides.”