Multiple crashes close 405 Freeway in San Fernando Valley and leave more than two dozen injured

A section of the 405 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley was shut down Sunday afternoon after a car collided with a bus, triggering other accidents on both sides of the freeway and injuring more than two dozen people, authorities said.
The crash occurred about 1 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the freeway north of Nordhoff Street in North Hills, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. That triggered other vehicle crashes on both sides of the freeway.
Twenty-five people were taken to hospitals, with five listed in serious condition and all others in fair condition with minor injuries. Fifteen other people were evaluated at the scene.
No other details about the injured were available.
It was unclear when the freeway would be reopened.
2:40 p.m.: This article was updated with new information from LAFD regarding the number of people injured.
This article was originally posted at 2:10 p.m.