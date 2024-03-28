MTA bus part of ‘rollover collision’ in Baldwin Hills; 9 hurt, officials say

At least eight people were injured after a multi-vehicle collision involving a Metro bus in South Los Angeles Thursday. The crash happened on the 3500 block of West 39th Street in Leimert Park at around 3:40 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

First responders were treating several passengers in a multi-car “rollover” collision involving a Los Angeles Metro bus in Baldwin Hills on Thursday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The Fire Department issued an alert at 3:40 p.m. of a “multi-vehicle collision, with rollover, that included an MTA bus with passengers,” off Crenshaw Boulevard at 39th Street in Baldwin Hills.

Firefighters were on the scene and had assessed and treated nine people, according to Fire Department spokesperson Nicholas Prange.

The condition of those injured was not yet clear, as well as how many vehicles were involved in the crash and whether the MTA bus or another vehicle had rolled over.

Prange said it was still being determined how many passengers needed to be taken to the hospital.