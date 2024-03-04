Two seriously injured after Tesla flies off freeway overpass in Los Feliz, bursts into flames

Two men were injured Sunday evening after their Tesla drove off a freeway overpass in Los Feliz, plummeted to the ground and burst into flames. The vehicle fell from the Riverside Drive freeway overpass and landed on a concrete center divider on the 134 Freeway.

Two men were injured Sunday evening after their Tesla drove off a freeway overpass in Los Feliz, plummeted to the ground and burst into flames, according to authorities.

The vehicle fell from the Riverside Drive freeway overpass and landed on a concrete center divider on the 134 Freeway, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a news release. The occupants — a 60-year-old man and a 65-year-old man — were able to get out of the vehicle before firefighters arrived and the car was completely engulfed.

The men, whose injuries were not disclosed, were taken by ambulance to a trauma center in serious condition, according to authorities.

There were no other injuries reported in the crash, which happened shortly before 11 p.m. near the Los Angeles Zoo. Firefighters remained on the scene to douse flames from the burning vehicle.

Advertisement

Authorities did not say what led to the Tesla jumping a curb on the overpass and smashing through a fence before falling to the freeway below, or whether speed was a factor in the incident.