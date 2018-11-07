Advertisement

Onramp to 10 Freeway closed as police investigate death in Boyle Heights

Hannah Fry
By
Nov 07, 2018 | 8:45 AM
A white tent covers a car on the Soto Street onramp to the 10 Freeway in Boyle Heights as detectives investigate a death. (KTLA)

An onramp to the westbound 10 Freeway in Boyle Heights was expected to be closed for several hours Wednesday while police investigate a death.

Officers responded to the Soto Street onramp shortly before 6 a.m. in response to a call about a shooting in progress, LAPD Officer Greg Kraft said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a dead person, Kraft said. Detectives are still trying to piece together what happened, he said.

Information about the victim and a description of the suspect were not immediately provided.

Aerial images from the scene showed a white tent covering a car on the roadway.

