Onramp to 10 Freeway closed as police investigate death in Boyle Heights

An onramp to the westbound 10 Freeway in Boyle Heights was expected to be closed for several hours Wednesday while police investigate a death.
Officers responded to the Soto Street onramp shortly before 6 a.m. in response to a call about a shooting in progress, LAPD Officer Greg Kraft said.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a dead person, Kraft said. Detectives are still trying to piece together what happened, he said.
Information about the victim and a description of the suspect were not immediately provided.
Aerial images from the scene showed a white tent covering a car on the roadway.