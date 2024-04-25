Man’s body discovered in remote Malibu area with apparent gunshot wounds

The body of a man who appeared to have been shot to death was discovered in a remote area of Malibu on Wednesday afternoon, according to homicide investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities responded to the 800 block of Westlake Boulevard shortly before 3 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting, officials said in a news release. Investigators said the man was dead, but did not disclose if he died in the area.

The body was found near Highway 23 in western Malibu. No additional information was released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact sheriff’s homicide investigators at (323) 890-5500.