California

Man’s body discovered in remote Malibu area with apparent gunshot wounds

By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
The body of a man who appeared to have been shot to death was discovered in a remote area of Malibu on Wednesday afternoon, according to homicide investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities responded to the 800 block of Westlake Boulevard shortly before 3 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting, officials said in a news release. Investigators said the man was dead, but did not disclose if he died in the area.

The body was found near Highway 23 in western Malibu. No additional information was released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact sheriff’s homicide investigators at (323) 890-5500.

CaliforniaBreaking News
Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

