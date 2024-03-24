Advertisement
Man dies after being shot, slamming car into building in downtown L.A.

A man was found dead with a gunshot wound after his vehicle crashed into a building in downtown Los Angeles’ Fashion District early Sunday.
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
A man died after he was shot and crashed his vehicle into a building in downtown Los Angeles early Sunday, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a vehicle driving into a building near 9th Street and Stanford Avenue in the Fashion District shortly after 5 a.m., said LAPD Officer Charles Miller.

Firefighters were attempting to treat the man when they noticed he had been shot, Miller said. The unidentified man, who was described as being in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting of the victim before the crash. No arrests have been made, Miller said.

