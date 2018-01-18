Viral video shows private security guard shooting pair of would-be robbers at Gardena 7-Eleven

A dramatic surveillance video that shows a private security guard shooting two teenagers who tried to rob a 7-Eleven in Gardena went viral this week.

The footage, captured on a Saturday night late last month, shows two 16-year-old males in hoodies enter the store with their hands in their sweatshirt pockets. Soon after, one hops over the front counter — nearly tripping in the process — and pulls out what appears to be a weapon.

The cashier drops some money and puts his hands up as the teen moves him away from the register. The second suspect then joins them behind the counter.

Moments later, a security guard walks in, raises his gun and fires three shots, striking both suspects.

“It’s fake!” one of the teens shouts, presumably about his weapon.

“Oh, well,” the guard replies. “Mine’s real.”

The guard held the two suspects until Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies arrived and arrested the pair. They were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and booked on suspicion of robbery.

The Sheriff’s Department said the guard was sitting in his car when he saw the pair enter the store. When he walked in, the guard saw one suspect pointing what appeared to be a gun at the cashier. Fearing for the cashier’s life, he opened fire, officials said. He thought the second suspect was armed and shot him too, officials said.

Investigators recovered a fake handgun at the scene.

Both teens — who were not named since they are minors — are being held without bail.

The surveillance video has been viewed more than 1.5 million times.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek