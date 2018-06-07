Former Clippers player Glen 'Big Baby' Davis charged with assault after West Hollywood incident

Former Los Angeles Clippers player Glen “Big Baby” Davis has been charged with one count of felony assault in connection with an incident outside a West Hollywood club earlier this year, prosecutors said.
Davis, 32, of Tarzana, slammed a person into a wall after an altercation outside a club in the 600 block of Robertson Boulevard in West Hollywood, according to a statement issued by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.
Davis is set to appear in court Thursday, prosecutors said. The charge includes an allegation of “causing great bodily injury.”
The case was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. If convicted, Davis faces up to seven years in prison.
Davis played in the NBA for eight years and was a rookie on the 2008 Boston Celtics team that defeated the Los Angeles Lakers to win the NBA championship. After a stint with the Orlando Magic, Davis spent two seasons with the Clippers before ending his basketball career.
In March, Davis was arrested and later charged with drug distribution in Maryland after police found 126 grams of marijuana and $92,000 in cash in a hotel room.