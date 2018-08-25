Friends, fans, relatives and chefs gather Sunday to honor the late Times food critic Jonathan Gold

The Los Angeles Times will host a gathering to remember the newspaper’s late food critic Jonathan Gold on Sunday in downtown Los Angeles, featuring food trucks, remembrances from family and friends and unseen footage shot for the documentary about his life, "City of Gold."
The evening event includes tributes from Gold's younger brother Mark Gold; Evan Kleiman, the host of KCRW-FM's "Good Food"; City Councilman Jose Huizar; Carolina Miranda, a Times culture columnist; Sang Yoon, chef of Lukshon; Michael Cimarusti, chef of Providence; and Bricia Lopez, a proprietor of Guelaguetza.
The event, which is free of charge, begins at 5:30 p.m. in Grand Park with a DJ set from KCRW's Anthony Valadez. There will also be food trucks, including Carnitas El Momo and Los Originales Tacos Arabes de Puebla.
Gold died July 21 of pancreatic cancer at 57. He wrote about food in Los Angeles for four decades, bringing new attention to street food and small, mom-and-pop restaurants opened by immigrants.
A week after his death, on what would have been Gold’s 58th birthday, the city paid tribute to the 2007 Pulitzer Prize winner by shining gold lights on City Hall, the Santa Monica Pier Ferris wheel, Union Station, pylons at Los Angeles International Airport and various other monuments around the city.