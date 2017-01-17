Grandfather fights off woman trying to kidnap granddaughter in Northern California park, police say

A grandfather was credited with fighting off a woman who tried to kidnap his 3-year-old granddaughter on Saturday at a Northern California park.

Lindsay Frasher, 28, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and is being held on $200,000 bail in the Placer County jail, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Police Sgt. Gary Hopping told KTXL-TV that the man and his two grandchildren were visiting Ashford Park in Auburn, about 35 miles northeast of Sacramento, at 1:42 p.m. when Frasher approached them.

She then grabbed one of the children, a 3-year-old girl, and tried to pull her from her grandfather, police said.

As Frasher tried to carry the toddler away, the man fought her off and engaged in a “tug of war over the little girl,” Hopping told the TV station.

The grandfather held on to his granddaughter and stopped Frasher from running away, police said.

Police did not have a motive for the alleged kidnapping attempt and said Frasher “was not known to the child or family members involved.” She was not believed to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

For breaking news in California, follow @VeronicaRochaLA on Twitter.

ALSO

Four children injured in house fire in South Los Angeles

Man posed as Justin Bieber to extort nude photos from 9-year-old girl, police say

Gas station clerk fatally shot in robbery attempt in Los Feliz, police say