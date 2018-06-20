Advertisement

Brush fire burns in hills below Griffith Observatory

Alene Tchekmedyian
By
Jun 19, 2018 | 8:40 PM
Firefighters battle a brush fire at Griffith Observatory that has burned more than 1 acre, fire authorities say. (KTLA)

A small brush fire ignited Tuesday evening in the hills below the Griffith Observatory, drawing a crowd of spectators as firefighters swarmed the scene.

The blaze ignited about 7:45 p.m. and burned about 1½ acres of medium to heavy brush, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

Aerial footage showed plumes of white smoke above the blaze as fire crews doused flames from the roadway, aided by a lack of wind.

The topography-driven fire was moving at a slow rate of speed off Western Canyon, the Fire Department said. No structures are threatened.
