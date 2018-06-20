Brush fire burns in hills below Griffith Observatory

A small brush fire ignited Tuesday evening in the hills below the Griffith Observatory, drawing a crowd of spectators as firefighters swarmed the scene.
The blaze ignited about 7:45 p.m. and burned about 1½ acres of medium to heavy brush, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.
Aerial footage showed plumes of white smoke above the blaze as fire crews doused flames from the roadway, aided by a lack of wind.
The topography-driven fire was moving at a slow rate of speed off Western Canyon, the Fire Department said. No structures are threatened.