Jaw-dropping satellite video shows Park fire burning from space

A view of the Park fire from space is showing the explosive impact of the largest California brush fire of the year.

The video, taken over several hours Friday into Saturday morning by a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellite, shows dramatic plumes of smoke originating from the spreading blaze in Butte, Plumas, Shasta and Tehama counties. At the time, authorities reported the fire had claimed 239,152 acres.

As of 3 p.m. Sunday, two days later, the fire has ballooned to 353,194 acres, now the seventh-largest in California’s history.

Evacuation orders sent thousands fleeing from their homes in Chico and southern Tehama County over the weekend. The fire has claimed at least 67 structures, and an additional 4,200 are still in danger. No injuries or deaths have been reported.

Officials said the fire was flaring again Sunday, but reported it was 12% contained thanks to cooler, more favorable firefighting weather over the weekend.

A man was arrested on suspicion of arson Thursday after officials say he pushed a burning car down a gully in Chico, an action that investigators say triggered calamity.

