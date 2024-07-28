Advertisement
California

Jaw-dropping satellite video shows Park fire burning from space

Intense pyrocumulonimbus plumes billow from the raging Park fire in Northern California. (CSU/CIRA & NOAA)

By Sandra McDonald
Share via

A view of the Park fire from space is showing the explosive impact of the largest California brush fire of the year.

The video, taken over several hours Friday into Saturday morning by a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellite, shows dramatic plumes of smoke originating from the spreading blaze in Butte, Plumas, Shasta and Tehama counties. At the time, authorities reported the fire had claimed 239,152 acres.

As of 3 p.m. Sunday, two days later, the fire has ballooned to 353,194 acres, now the seventh-largest in California’s history.

Advertisement
On Thursday, footage captured by AlertCalifornia wildfire cameras appeared to show the blaze spewing tornado-like vortices, sometimes referred to as fire-whirls or firenados. (CAL FIRE/UC San Diego)

California

‘Firenado’ swirls up from explosive Park fire north of Chico

The explosive Park fire north of Chico created massive smoke plumes that whirled up into the atmosphere, swirling in a tornado-like way, a phenomenon known as a “firenado.”

July 27, 2024

Evacuation orders sent thousands fleeing from their homes in Chico and southern Tehama County over the weekend. The fire has claimed at least 67 structures, and an additional 4,200 are still in danger. No injuries or deaths have been reported.

Officials said the fire was flaring again Sunday, but reported it was 12% contained thanks to cooler, more favorable firefighting weather over the weekend.

A man was arrested on suspicion of arson Thursday after officials say he pushed a burning car down a gully in Chico, an action that investigators say triggered calamity.

Advertisement
A burned-out car sits at the bottom of a hill among burned trees.
A man was arrested on suspicion of arson after officials say he pushed a car down an embankment in Chico’s Bidwell Park.
(Butte County district attonrey)

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking NewsFires
Sandra McDonald

Sandra McDonald is a summer intern with the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. She grew up in north central Florida, just an hour south of the University of Florida where she studied journalism and worked with the local NPR station, WUFT, and Fresh Take Florida, a news service focused on statewide and political coverage.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement