Gov. Brown picks legal advisor to serve on state Supreme Court

Gov. Jerry Brown on Wednesday appointed Joshua Groban, a senior advisor who has helped him vet judicial candidates, to the California Supreme Court.
Like Brown’s other three appointees during his most recent Capitol stint, Groban, 45, has no judicial experience.
“Josh Groban has vast knowledge of the law and sound and practical judgement,” Brown said. “He’ll be a strong addition to California’s highest court.”
A Los Angeles resident, Groban has overseen the appointment of about 600 judges in California since 2011. He served as legal counsel to Brown’s campaign in 2010 and worked as an attorney at Munger, Tolles and Olson LLP from 2005 to 2010.
Groban will give the state high court a majority of Democratic appointees for the first time in decades when he fills the vacancy left by Justice Kathryn M. Werdegar, who announced her retirement in March 2017. That has been the longest vacancy on the court in its history.
Legal analysts, speculating on why Brown failed to fill the post sooner, had predicted that he planned to appoint Groban or another aide but wanted to use their services until the end of his administration.
Brown steps down in January.
Groban teaches state appellate practice at UCLA’s law school. According to its website, his scholarship has focused on white-collar criminal law, government law, appellate law and civil litigation.
He grew up in Del Mar, graduated from Stanford and received his law degree from Harvard. He is married to television writer and novelist Deborah Schoeneman.