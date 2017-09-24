COMPANY TOWN
Is Disney paying its share in Anaheim?
L.A. Now California: This just in
LOCAL L.A. Now

Three people stabbed in Hawthorne, including two outside a church carnival

Anh Do
Contact Reporter

Hawthorne police are searching for suspects involved in two separate stabbings that left three victims injured, including two outside a church carnival, authorities said Sunday.

The first incident occurred about 9 p.m. outside St. Joseph’s Catholic School at 118th Street and Acacia Avenue, where an annual carnival was being held, said Hawthorne police Sgt. Gabe Lira. Several people were fighting on a street outside the church before two boys were stabbed, he said.

The second stabbing, involving another boy, happened nearby on Imperial Highway, just over a mile from the church, he said. The victim was found in the parking lot of an Auto Zone store.

All three victims — believed to be in their teens — were transported to a local hospital. Their conditions were not known.

Police have not determined if the two incidents are related, Gira said.

anh.do@latimes.com

Twitter: @newsterrier

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World