Three people stabbed in Hawthorne, including two outside a church carnival

Hawthorne police are searching for suspects involved in two separate stabbings that left three victims injured, including two outside a church carnival, authorities said Sunday.
The first incident occurred about 9 p.m. outside St. Joseph’s Catholic School at 118th Street and Acacia Avenue, where an annual carnival was being held, said Hawthorne police Sgt. Gabe Lira. Several people were fighting on a street outside the church before two boys were stabbed, he said.
The second stabbing, involving another boy, happened nearby on Imperial Highway, just over a mile from the church, he said. The victim was found in the parking lot of an Auto Zone store.
All three victims — believed to be in their teens — were transported to a local hospital. Their conditions were not known.
Police have not determined if the two incidents are related, Gira said.
