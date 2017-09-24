Three people stabbed in Hawthorne, including two outside a church carnival

Hawthorne police are searching for suspects involved in two separate stabbings that left three victims injured, including two outside a church carnival, authorities said Sunday.

The first incident occurred about 9 p.m. outside St. Joseph’s Catholic School at 118th Street and Acacia Avenue, where an annual carnival was being held, said Hawthorne police Sgt. Gabe Lira. Several people were fighting on a street outside the church before two boys were stabbed, he said.

The second stabbing, involving another boy, happened nearby on Imperial Highway, just over a mile from the church, he said. The victim was found in the parking lot of an Auto Zone store.

All three victims — believed to be in their teens — were transported to a local hospital. Their conditions were not known.

Police have not determined if the two incidents are related, Gira said.

CAPTION Hundreds are dead after a devastating earthquake hit central Mexico. Hurricane Maria left a historic trail of destruction across Puerto Rico. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has sought documents related to President Trump's actions while in the White House. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. A new effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is underway. Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale." DACA parents tell their stories. Hundreds are dead after a devastating earthquake hit central Mexico. Hurricane Maria left a historic trail of destruction across Puerto Rico. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has sought documents related to President Trump's actions while in the White House. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. A new effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is underway. Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale." DACA parents tell their stories. CAPTION Hundreds are dead after a devastating earthquake hit central Mexico. Hurricane Maria left a historic trail of destruction across Puerto Rico. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has sought documents related to President Trump's actions while in the White House. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. A new effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is underway. Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale." DACA parents tell their stories. Hundreds are dead after a devastating earthquake hit central Mexico. Hurricane Maria left a historic trail of destruction across Puerto Rico. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has sought documents related to President Trump's actions while in the White House. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. A new effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is underway. Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale." DACA parents tell their stories. CAPTION This division title is the Dodgers' seventh since 2008, and no other team has won as many over that span. But none of those titles led to a World Series appearance. This division title is the Dodgers' seventh since 2008, and no other team has won as many over that span. But none of those titles led to a World Series appearance. CAPTION President Trump announced new sanctions against North Korea. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. In the moments after Tuesday's earthquake, Mexicans quickly mobilized. Last May, Sen. Bernie Sanders lauded California's proposed single-payer healthcare plan. Credits: Getty / KTLA President Trump announced new sanctions against North Korea. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. In the moments after Tuesday's earthquake, Mexicans quickly mobilized. Last May, Sen. Bernie Sanders lauded California's proposed single-payer healthcare plan. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION The secretary of education said authorities had been unable to locate any parents of a girl named Frida Sofia. (Sept. 22, 2017) The secretary of education said authorities had been unable to locate any parents of a girl named Frida Sofia. (Sept. 22, 2017) CAPTION Justin Chang reviews "Kingsman: The Golden Circle", directed by Matthew Vaughn and starring Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, Halle Berry, Elton John, Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "Kingsman: The Golden Circle", directed by Matthew Vaughn and starring Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, Halle Berry, Elton John, Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges. Video by Jason H. Neubert.

anh.do@latimes.com

Twitter: @newsterrier