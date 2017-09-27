Man wearing vest with protruding wires barricaded inside Hawthorne Wells Fargo

A man wearing a vest with wires protruding from it barricaded himself inside a Hawthorne Wells Fargo bank branch Wednesday evening, prompting a SWAT team and bomb squad response, officials said.

About 6:25 p.m., workers called authorities when the man — wearing the vest under a camouflage jacket — refused to leave the bank after it closed, said Hawthorne Police Lt. Jim Royer. An employee told authorities that he had been to the bank previously.

When authorities arrived, they evacuated the bank and used loudspeakers to try to contact the man. At one point, the man was writing something on a piece of paper, though police do not know what he wrote.

“He has refused to acknowledge our presence,” Royer said, adding that the man did not make any demands. “We certainly would like to know why he’s in there.”

Authorities sent a robot with a camera inside, which showed the man sitting on the floor.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arson and explosive detail was called to the bank.

Two hours later, the man was still inside.

