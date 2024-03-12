Chainsaw-wielding man in a standoff with police in Mission Hills, officials say

L.A. police at the scene of a Mission Hills standoff with a man reportedly armed with a chainsaw on Tuesday afternoon.

Los Angeles police were in a standoff with a chainsaw-wielding man Tuesday afternoon in Mission Hills, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded at about 3:20 p.m. to San Fernando Mission and Sepulveda boulevards after a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to Officer Tony Im.

The suspect was described as a Latino man in his 40s wearing a brown hat, blue pants and a blue jacket, Im said.

The man was wielding a chainsaw as a weapon, according to authorities. The SWAT team was at the scene as of 5:04 p.m.

More details about the incident, including a possible motive, weren’t available Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re not gonna know until we take him into custody safely and interview him,” Im said.