Record-breaking heat wave to scorch Southern California

A sweltering heat wave will blanket Southern California through the middle of the week, elevating fire danger and likely breaking many heat records, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service on Monday issued an excessive-heat warning through Wednesday, saying the high temperatures will create “a dangerous situation” this week.

The Antelope Valley and other inland valleys are expected to face the worst heat this week, with triple-digit temperatures.

The record books are already being rewritten in places like Lancaster and Palmdale.

On Sunday, temperatures ranged from the high 70s along the coast and in downtown Los Angeles to 106 in Woodland Hills, 102 in Van Nuys and 116 in Palm Springs.

Records could break again Monday, with temperatures expected to reach 110 in Woodland Hills, 109 in Lancaster and 111 in Paso Robles, according to the service.

Riverside is expected to reach 108 while Lake Elsinore could hit 110 — both would tie record highs.

The Central Valley will be slammed Tuesday as it flirts with a few records.

The National Weather Service is forecasting highs of 108 in Fresno and 109 in Bakersfield.

It has not been that hot on this date in Fresno since Calvin Coolidge was president — it hit 108 in Fresno on Aug. 28 in 1888 and 1924.

The last time Bakersfield was this hot on this date was in 1944, and earlier in 1924.

The National Weather Service said hot and dry conditions this week will elevate fire danger in Southern California for early this week.

Some weak sundowner wind conditions will add to the fire danger for the Santa Ynez mountains in Santa Barbara County through Wednesday, the service said.

Cooling centers in Los Angeles will be open from noon to 11 p.m. Others run by Los Angeles County will open earlier.

“It is critically important to never leave children, elderly people or pets unattended in homes with no air conditioning and particularly in vehicles, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open, as temperatures inside can quickly rise to life-threatening levels,” said Jeffrey Gunzenhauser, Los Angeles County’s interim health officer.

