2 injured in police shooting at Hesperia Wal-Mart

San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies were en route Wednesday morning to a Wal-Mart in Hesperia, where two people were injured in an officer-involved shooting, authorities said.

Few details were available about the shooting or which law enforcement agency was involved.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department tweeted that two medical helicopters had been requested for two victims at a Wal-Mart in the 13400 block of Main Street.

Paramedics were called to the scene at 7:57 a.m., said Tracey Martinez, a spokeswoman for the fire department.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department tweeted that the shooting involved a law enforcement officer.

This article will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

