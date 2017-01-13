$50,000 reward to be offered after hit-and-run driver kills young mother in downtown L.A.

Los Angeles police on Friday will announce a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a hit-and-run driver whose car struck and killed a woman in November in downtown L.A.’s Fashion District.

Jacqueline Hernandez, 24, was crossing 12th Street near Paloma Street around 6 p.m. Nov. 7 when she was killed. Her 5-year-old daughter was severely injured, police said.

Witnesses weren’t able to obtain the car’s license plate number, but surveillance cameras from a nearby business captured footage of the collision and the vehicle.

sarah.parvini@latimes.com

For more California news follow me on Twitter: @sarahparvini

MORE LOCAL NEWS

2 members of R&B band Tower of Power struck by train in Oakland

L.A. County's public defender quietly retires, praising staff as 'foot soldiers of the Constitution'

Ex-HBO employee is sentenced to 30 months for stealing nearly $1 million