Long Beach police fatally shoot hostage-taking gunman at Holiday Inn

Long Beach police shot and killed a gunman who was holding employees of the Holiday Inn hostage in the hotel lobby early Friday, officials said.

Police received a call from an employee just before 1 a.m. who told dispatchers “he was being held hostage by an armed suspect,” the department said. The hotel is at Lakewood Boulevard and Willow Street.

Officers found the gunman in the lobby with employees and shot him, said police spokeswoman Nancy Pratt.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A gun was recovered at the scene and an investigation into a motive for the incident was underway. The man’s truck was found parked at a gas station next door, KTLA reported.

