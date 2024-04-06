Long Beach police arrest suspect in four shootings, recover firearms

Detectives recovered firearms on Saturday that are believed to have been used in the recent West Long Beach shootings.

Long Beach police have arrested a male juvenile they suspect was responsible for three shooting incidents in the city on Friday and Saturday, and one in February.

The suspect, whose name was not released because he is a minor, was arrested early Saturday shortly after officers arrived at the 2400 block of Baltic Avenue around 1:41 a.m. and found a 16-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to his lower body, police said.

A couple of hours earlier, around 11:27 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a report that there had been a shooting in the 1500 block of West 20th Street; no one was injured.

Then around 11:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Webster Avenue after receiving a call about a shooting. No injuries were reported.

The police department said that after the suspect was detained near the scene of the Saturday morning shooting, detectives identified him as the same person who was wanted for a shooting that occurred on Feb. 27 in the 2300 block of Baltic Avenue. No injuries were reported in that incident.

Later Saturday, the police department’s SWAT team served two search warrants in the 2400 block of Baltic Avenue and 2500 Adriatic Avenue, recovering firearms that were believed to have been used in the shootings.

The suspect remains in custody. Police said they were investigating him and the motive.

The shooting victim was transported to a hospital in stable condition.