Debris flow threatens homes in Hollywood Hills, L.A. Fire Department says

Matt Hamilton
Firefighters were responding to the Hollywood Hills on Monday evening, where a debris flow was threatening at least three homes, authorities said.

The debris flow was reported in the 8100 block of West Laurel View Drive, said Erik Scott, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

KABC-TV Channel 7 reported that the homes were “hanging off the edge of a hillside” and that the debris flow had damaged power lines.

No injuries were reported, and it’s unclear what triggered the slide. 

This month, shifting soil underneath a home in the Hollywood Hills caused a balcony to collapse onto a roadway.

A 9,000-pound slab of concrete and a retaining wall tumbled onto Laurel Canyon Boulevard, forcing officials to shut down the road as repairs were completed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

