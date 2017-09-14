Are West Hills and Los Feliz home invasion robberies connected? LAPD investigates

Police are investigating whether two home invasion robberies that occurred within hours of each other Wednesday night are related.

In both instances, victims were bound with duct tape as their homes were ransacked, authorities say.

The first robbery was reported about 10:20 p.m., when one of two elderly women living in a home in the 4400 block of Cromwell Avenue in Los Feliz broke free from their restraints and called police, said Officer Mike Lopez.

The woman said they were robbed after answering a knock at the door, Lopez said. The two robbers wore masks and carried guns and forced one of the women to open the home’s safe before they bound her and the other resident with duct tape.

The men made off with cash and jewels, Lopez said.

Not long after, police received a call from a home in West Hills where the same type of robbery occurred, Lopez said.

A resident there said someone knocked on the door and when they answered, two men, one of them carrying a gun, forced their way in, bound the residents and ransacked the home, Lopez said. The robbers stole credit cards that they tried to use at a business nearby, Lopez said.

No one has been arrested in either case and detectives are trying to determine if the same men were involved in both robberies.

