Unseasonably hot weather expected for Saturday's March for Science in L.A.

Unseasonably hot weather is expected to blanket Southern California on Saturday, the same day scientists across L.A. are expected to participate in a March for Science.

The National Weather Service said beach temperatures could rise to 80 degrees, while areas farther inland could reach temperatures of up to 95 degrees in Los Angeles County. That could put people at risk of heat illness.

Temperatures could reach 100 or slightly higher in the lower deserts, including the Coachella Valley, where the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will conclude on Sunday.

Temperatures were already particularly warm Friday, with downtown L.A. reaching 90 degrees and Anaheim hitting 97, tying Presidio, Texas, and Glendale, Ariz., as hottest spots in the country.

The March for Science in Los Angeles is scheduled to begin in downtown’s Pershing Square at 11 a.m., after an hour of speeches to rally the crowd. The marchers will walk about seven blocks to City Hall for more speeches, then return to Pershing Square for presentations on air quality, dinosaurs and how to spot “alternative facts” on the Internet.

Similar marches will occur in more than 500 cities around the world, including more than 40 in California.

Times staff writer Deborah Netburn contributed to this report.

ron.lin@latimes.com

@ronlin