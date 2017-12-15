Warm day breaks temperature records in Los Angeles with 'no whisper of a rain chance'

Friday’s warm weather pushed temperatures high enough to break records for the date in Los Angeles.

The mercury climbed to 81 degrees at Los Angeles International Airport, breaking the record for Dec. 15 that was last set in 2013, when the airport recorded a temperature of 80 degrees.

This week has seen a number of temperature records broken across Southern California.

Temperatures in the 80s this week have broken records in Long Beach, Woodland Hills, Camarillo and Oxnard.

Fire weather continues to be a concern across many areas of California this weekend, from large swaths of Southern California, to the Bay Area, the Central Valley and the Sierra Nevada.

“No whisper of a rain chance through Saturday, Dec. 23,” the National Weather Service said of Los Angeles County.

CAPTION Walt Disney Co. plans to buy much of the media assets of Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox. Five more women accused Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct. Republican leaders agreed on a revised plan to cut taxes. Jurors voted for a death sentence for Isauro Aguirre. Walt Disney Co. plans to buy much of the media assets of Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox. Five more women accused Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct. Republican leaders agreed on a revised plan to cut taxes. Jurors voted for a death sentence for Isauro Aguirre. CAPTION Walt Disney Co. plans to buy much of the media assets of Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox. Five more women accused Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct. Republican leaders agreed on a revised plan to cut taxes. Jurors voted for a death sentence for Isauro Aguirre. Walt Disney Co. plans to buy much of the media assets of Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox. Five more women accused Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct. Republican leaders agreed on a revised plan to cut taxes. Jurors voted for a death sentence for Isauro Aguirre. CAPTION The bold bet by Disney will transform Hollywood, but how the two companies will merge is a big question. The bold bet by Disney will transform Hollywood, but how the two companies will merge is a big question. CAPTION Democrat Doug Jones won Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat Tuesday. A cooking fire at a homeless encampment caused the Skirball fire, officials said. San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, 65, died Tuesday. House Democrats called for an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by President Trump. Democrat Doug Jones won Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat Tuesday. A cooking fire at a homeless encampment caused the Skirball fire, officials said. San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, 65, died Tuesday. House Democrats called for an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by President Trump. CAPTION Democrat Doug Jones, whose uphill bid for U.S. Senate gathered strength when Republican Roy Moore was hit with charges of sexual misconduct with teenage girls, won Alabama’s special election Tuesday. Democrat Doug Jones, whose uphill bid for U.S. Senate gathered strength when Republican Roy Moore was hit with charges of sexual misconduct with teenage girls, won Alabama’s special election Tuesday. CAPTION New York City's bomb attack suspect was allegedly inspired by Islamic State's call for attacks. The Thomas fire has grown to at least 230,000 acres. "The Shape of Water" and "Big Little Lies" led the Golden Globe nominations anounced Monday. Mario Batali stepped away from "The Chew" and his day-to-day business operations. New York City's bomb attack suspect was allegedly inspired by Islamic State's call for attacks. The Thomas fire has grown to at least 230,000 acres. "The Shape of Water" and "Big Little Lies" led the Golden Globe nominations anounced Monday. Mario Batali stepped away from "The Chew" and his day-to-day business operations.

ron.lin@latimes.com

@ronlin