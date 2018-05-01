Search underway for 'armed and dangerous' Huntington Park murder suspect

A manhunt is underway for an "armed and dangerous" murder suspect who authorities say gunned down his cousin Monday afternoon in Huntington Park.
Homicide detectives believe Daniel Plascencia, 28, shot and killed the man during a family disturbance in the 3400 block of Grand Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.
The suspect fled south on State Street on a bicycle.
Authorities have not found the weapon.
The victim, who was not named, was taken to a hospital where he died. Deputies said at least one bullet pierced his upper torso.
Plascencia wore shiny black basketball shorts and a black T-shirt. He is about 6 feet tall, weighs about 200 pounds, and has a shaved head and tattoos on both arms.
Authorities warned the public not to approach the suspect if he's located, but instead call 911. "The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous," the Sheriff's Department said.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500.
Twitter: @AleneTchek