2 brothers were killed as they sat in their car in Exposition Park. Suspect charged with murder

Police investigating the shooting death of two men near Exposition Park on June 1.

Prosecutors announced murder charges Monday against a 33-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed two brothers earlier this month near Exposition Park.

Marcos Navarro was charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Sergio and Ricardo Rios, 33 and 19, who were attacked June 1 while sitting in their car outside their home, Los Angeles County District Atty. George Gascón said at a news conference Monday.

Gascón did not provide any details on the motive in the fatal attack. He only said that the brothers were leaving their home and had a brief conversation with the suspect, after which the suspect armed himself with a 9mm automatic gun and opened fire.

Ivan Robles, a cousin of the victims, also spoke at the news conference, calling out a “broken system that endangers innocent people.”

“This is not a Black and brown problem or a gang problem, but a gun and mental health problem across this country, and the failure by our government to take action to protect our innocent lives,” he said. “I hope none of you have to experience what my family is going through right now, seeing their children slaughtered in broad daylight.”

He remembered his older cousin as a father of two who “lit up any room he walked into with joy.” He said his younger cousin, whom he called Ricky, “had his whole life ahead of him.”

Navarro is being held in lieu of $5-million bail and faces life in prison if convicted. He is scheduled to be arraigned next month.

The older brother died at the scene, the younger brother at the hospital, police said at the time.