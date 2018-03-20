1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Inglewood home, police say

One man was killed and two women were injured in a shooting at an Inglewood home early Tuesday morning, police said.
Officers responded to a call of a burglary in progress around 12:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of West 106th Street, according to Inglewood Police Sgt. Brigette Villavicencio. The officers heard shots as they arrived, Villavicencio said.
The man was found dead inside the home. The injured women were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition, authorities said.
Two suspects were found "several minutes later," Villavicencio said.
Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts told KTLA the shooting was gang-related.
The attackers were "yelling a gang slogan that they were after another gang," Butts said.
An investigation is ongoing.
