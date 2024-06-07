One killed, four wounded in Compton shooting

A shooting in Compton left one man dead and four other people injured Friday night, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived after receiving a call at about 8 p.m. that several people had been shot in the 800 block of Greenleaf Boulevard, near Compton College.

One man died where the shooting erupted, and one man and three women were taken to a hospital, the Sheriff’s Department said. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known Friday night.

The shooting occurred at a house party, KTLA Channel 5 reported. After the shooting, officers surrounded the home and searched the property for evidence.