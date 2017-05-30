Inglewood officers who killed couple in parked car are now off police force

The Inglewood police officers who fatally shot a young couple, firing 20 bullets into them as they appeared to be unconscious in a parked car, are no longer police officers in the city, Mayor James T. Butts announced Tuesday.

The announcement marked the end of an internal probe of the Feb. 21, 2016, killing of Marquintan Sandlin and Kisha Michael, but it offered scant information about the deadly incident, which has stoked protest and calls for greater transparency by the Inglewood Police Department. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office is continuing to investigate the shooting.

“The officers involved in the incident are no longer members of the Inglewood Police Department,” Butt said in his statement on Tuesday. “The Department’s report and any discipline that results from the report are confidential.”

Butts said the internal investigation into the fatal shooting of Sandlin, 32, and Michael, 31, was completed on Friday. His statement, issued by his spokeswoman Jasmyne Cannick, did not specify the number of officers nor whether they were fired or had resigned. The officers were not named.

The city has previously refused to identify the officers and did so only after a public records request from The Times. The five officers involved in the shooting were identified as Michael Jaen, Richard Parcella, Jason Cantrell, Sean Reidy and Andrew Cohen.

Cannick, the spokeswoman, said the mayor was unable to speak via telephone.

So far, the shooting has been shrouded in mystery, but The Times has gleaned information from autopsy reports conducted by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. The city has not released a timeline of events or further information beyond a statement summarizing the shooting.

According to autopsy reports and the prior police statement, officers approached Michael and Sandlin in a car at Manchester Boulevard and Inglewood Avenue shortly after 3 a.m.

The couple appeared “unconscious” and Michael, who sat in the passenger seat, had a gun on her lap, authorities said.

An autopsy report reviewed by The Times said only that there was an “unknown exchange” between police and the couple before officers fired several rounds into the car.

Police have never said whether Michael or Sandlin pointed the handgun at them.

Days after the shooting, Butts told KNBC-TV in an interview that officers “retreated, isolated the vehicle and spent about 45 minutes attempting to rouse the occupants and to de-escalate the situation."

Earlier this year, Butts would not corroborate that account to a Times reporter.

"Any timeline that has been given was based upon preliminary information in an attempt to provide basic information," he said in an earlier email.

The autopsy report shows that Michael's blood-alcohol content was 0.185%, more than twice the legal limit for driving. She sat in the passenger seat. Traces of methamphetamine, which the coroner's report said can be used to treat attention deficit disorder and obesity, were found in her blood.

Sandlin's blood-alcohol content was 0.13%, over the legal driving limit. No drugs were found in his system.

Attorney Milton Grimes, who is representing Michael’s family in a civil lawsuit filed against the city, said the news that the officers no longer work for the department provides some answers in a case where there have been few.

Grimes said it shows that the shooting was “out of policy” and an “unconstitutional, bad shooting.”

“For the city to come out now and say these officers are no longer employed with the Inglewood Police Department is an admission of guilt to me,” Grimes said.

“I’ve seen too many of these cases where officers have been suspended, put on probation, [or] nothing done. It’s rare that they fire or terminate officers in these cases. To me it’s an admission of guilt, of wrongdoing.”

Grimes said he hopes that the city and the Inglewood Police Department will provide long-awaited details of the “unlawful killing” to the public.

“I cannot settle this case until I can tell this mother how and why her daughter was shot 13 times. [We] still have not gotten that information yet,” Grimes said. “But we’re getting closer. I can feel it.”

