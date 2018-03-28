100 mph car chase ends with police shooting in Irvine

Authorities are investigating a police shooting in Irvine that left a car chase suspect wounded Tuesday night, officials said.
The shooting took place after Anaheim police pursued a vehicle that was "driving erratically" and speeding at more than 100 mph into Irvine, where the car crashed on the 405 Freeway at Jamboree Road near John Wayne Airport, police said.
The driver fled the vehicle about 10 p.m. and was spotted in a commercial district near Von Karman Avenue and Quartz, Irvine police said in a statement. About 20 minutes later, the person was shot by Anaheim police.
The suspect was rushed to the hospital and was listed in critical condition, authorities said. No officers were injured.
The driver's identity was not released, and an investigation into the chase and shooting are ongoing.
