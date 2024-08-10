Out-of-state murder suspect fatally shot by authorities in Anaheim, police say

Authorities fatally shot a man in Anaheim on Friday while trying to arrest him in connection with a murder in another state, police said.

About 1:30 p.m., Anaheim police officers responded to the 1400 block of North State College Boulevard to assist a U.S. Marshals Service task force in confronting the suspect, according to a statement from the Anaheim Police Department.

“Task Force personnel and Anaheim police contacted the suspect, and an officer-involved shooting occurred,” the statement continued. “One Anaheim police officer and other members of the Task Force fired their weapons.”

The officers performed first aid on the man before he was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, authorities said. Police did not identify the man Friday night, saying they had yet to notify his next of kin.

No officers were injured, but one bystander did get hit by a bullet. Police said that person was treated at a hospital for a minor injury and released a short time later.

A firearm was found at the scene, according to Anaheim police, and there are no outstanding suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

The Orange County district attorney’s office will also investigate the circumstances of the shooting.