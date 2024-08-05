SUV crashes into Irvine home, where dead body is found. Police shoot suspected driver

An investigation is underway after Irvine Police shot a man suspected of crashing a vehicle into a home where another man was found dead in Irvine.

Irvine police shot a man suspected of crashing a vehicle into a home where another man was found dead, authorities said Monday.

Officers responded to a home around 2:15 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Whistling Swan and Wetstone in the Woodbridge housing development, the Irvine Police Department announced in a Facebook post. An SUV had crashed into the home, and someone at the home called 911, authorities told news station KABC.

When Irvine police arrived, they found a dead man inside the home, the department said. It released no details on the cause of his death or the circumstances surrounding it, other than to refer to the death as a homicide in the Facebook post.

About an hour later, officers approached a possible suspect at West Yale Loop and Stone Creek South, which is roughly a quarter-mile from the crash site. Police shot the man, according to authorities, although it’s unclear what prompted the shooting. No details about the encounter were released.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition, police told the news station, and a knife was found at the scene. Authorities said that they believe both incidents are related and that an investigation is underway.