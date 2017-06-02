Knife-wielding man attacks jogger in park near Lake Balboa

A knife-wielding man attacked a woman who was jogging through a park on Thursday night, police said.

The victim was running near the area of Burbank Boulevard and Woodley Avenue in the Sepulveda Basin, near Lake Balboa, when the man approached her around 8:35 p.m., according to Officer Wendy Reyes, a Los Angeles police spokeswoman.

The attacker “took property” from her, and the woman suffered non-life threatening injuries, Reyes said.

The attack is being investigating as a robbery, according to Reyes, who could not provide a description of the suspect or the knife used in the assault.

Police officials told NBC that the assailant threw the woman into a nearby bush and pounced on her, spurring a struggle for control of the knife. He then fled on foot.

