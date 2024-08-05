Advertisement
California

Woman stabbed to death at Lake Elsinore Walmart; suspect arrested

A sheriff's vehicle and yellow caution tape outside a Walmart in Lake Elsinore.
A woman was stabbed to death at a Walmart store in Lake Elsinore on Monday morning, authorities said.
(OnScene.TV)
By Nathan Solis
 and Sandra McDonald
Riverside County sheriff’s deputies responded to the store in the 29000 block of Central Avenue shortly after 7 a.m. for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.

A male suspect attacked the woman at the store, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, and has been taken into custody.

The victim was medically treated but died on the scene. No other details were released and it is unclear what provoked the attack.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CaliforniaBreaking NewsCrime & Courts
