Kern County Sheriff's deputy arrested in connection with domestic violence incident

A Kern County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Thursday on suspicion of spousal battery and false imprisonment, authorities said.

The Sheriff’s Office released few details about the domestic violence incident, saying only that it occurred Wednesday and involved Deputy Lawrence Thatcher.

Thatcher, an 11-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, was taken into custody, and officials said he will be booked into Central Receiving Facility.

He was placed on administrative leave, authorities said.

In 2003, Thatcher and two other deputies were awarded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for their work in the case of two Antelope Valley teenage girls who were abducted on Aug. 1, 2002, by Roy Ratliff.

In that case, Kern and Los Angeles county sheriff’s officials launched a statewide investigation and organized grid searches. The agencies activated California’s first Amber Alert, distributed the girls’ photographs and contacted the National Missing and Exploited Children.

As law enforcement agencies searched for the girls, authorities received a tip from an animal control officer who learned about the Amber Alert and spotted Ratliff’s vehicle.

Deputies found the vehicle and approached Ratliff, leading to a standoff. Ratliff eventually was shot and killed, and the girls, who told authorities they had been raped, were rescued.

Thatcher is at least the third Kern County sheriff’s deputy this year to face criminal charges.

In May, two former deputies, Logan August and Derrick Penney, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, according to U.S. Atty. Phillip A. Talbert.

Federal authorities said the former deputies conspired to steal marijuana from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office storage unit. The marijuana had been seized during criminal investigations.

They have agreed to forfeit any money they earned from the trafficking operation.

August and Penney face up to five years in prison.

