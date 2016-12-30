Riders stuck 130 feet in the air on malfunctioning ride at Knott's Berry Farm

A Knott’s Berry Farm ride malfunctioned and trapped 18 riders 130 feet in the air Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The malfunction occurred on the popular Sky Cabin ride, a slow-moving attraction that lifts riders up to 180 feet for a 360-degree view of Buena Park and the surrounding area. None of the riders are hurt or in danger and though it is raining, the ride is enclosed, said Capt. Larry Kurtz, spokesman for the Orange County Fire Authority.

“Time is on our side,” Kurtz said.

Knott’s Berry Farm officials contacted the Orange County Fire Authority a little before 5 p.m. about the incident. It’s not clear how long the riders had been trapped, Kurtz said.

About 36 firefighters are working with the ride operators to lower the cab that bears the passengers back to the ground, Kurtz added.

frank.shyong@latimes.com

Twitter: @frankshyong

ALSO

After vanishing in May, beloved toucan returns to Orange County neighborhood

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher will have joint funeral and be buried together

Five teens arrested in string of Chinatown robberies