Advertisement
California

2 adults and 3 children out cycling are struck by hit-and-run driver in Garden Grove

A crumpled piece of biking equipment for children lies in the road.
Three children were among those struck in the Garden Grove hit-and-run Sunday.
(OnScene.TV)
By Matt HamiltonStaff Writer 
Share via

A driver in Orange County crashed into three children and two adults who were out cycling before fleeing the scene on Sunday night, authorities said.

The suspected hit-and-run occurred about 7:30 p.m. near Haster Street and Lampson Avenue in Garden Grove, said Orange County Fire Capt. Greg Barta.

The adults and children were riding bicycles, and at least some of the children were towed by a trailer affixed to one of the bikes, according to aerial footage of the scene by KCAL.

Advertisement
Death Valley, CA - July 18: In extreme heat visitors pop out of their vehicles and run out to the Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Death Valley, CA. With the wind, it feels like a furnace blowing hot air. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

California

Motorcycle tour of Death Valley turns fatal as thermometer cracks 128 degrees

As the temperature climbed to a record 128 degrees in Death Valley National Park, a group of motorcyclists was sickened by the heat, and one died.

July 7, 2024

It’s unclear what led to the collision. The driver fled but was later detained by police, according to Garden Grove police Sgt. Nick Jensen. The identity of the driver, an adult male, was not disclosed, and it was unclear late Sunday if he had been formally booked on charges.

One child was taken in critical condition to a local trauma center, Barta said. Two children and two adults were taken to the hospital in stable condition, he said.

Traffic investigators from Garden Grove police were on scene late Sunday examining what led to the collision, according to Jensen. “The investigation is ongoing,” he said.

More to Read

California
Matt Hamilton

Matt Hamilton is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. He won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting with colleagues Harriet Ryan and Paul Pringle and was part of the team of reporters that won a Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of the San Bernardino terrorist attack. A graduate of Boston College and the University of Southern California, he joined The Times in 2013.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement