2 adults and 3 children out cycling are struck by hit-and-run driver in Garden Grove

Three children were among those struck in the Garden Grove hit-and-run Sunday.

A driver in Orange County crashed into three children and two adults who were out cycling before fleeing the scene on Sunday night, authorities said.

The suspected hit-and-run occurred about 7:30 p.m. near Haster Street and Lampson Avenue in Garden Grove, said Orange County Fire Capt. Greg Barta.

The adults and children were riding bicycles, and at least some of the children were towed by a trailer affixed to one of the bikes, according to aerial footage of the scene by KCAL.

Advertisement

It’s unclear what led to the collision. The driver fled but was later detained by police, according to Garden Grove police Sgt. Nick Jensen. The identity of the driver, an adult male, was not disclosed, and it was unclear late Sunday if he had been formally booked on charges.

One child was taken in critical condition to a local trauma center, Barta said. Two children and two adults were taken to the hospital in stable condition, he said.

Traffic investigators from Garden Grove police were on scene late Sunday examining what led to the collision, according to Jensen. “The investigation is ongoing,” he said.

