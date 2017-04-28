Los Angeles firefighters salute off-duty colleague who died after medical emergency

An off-duty Los Angeles fire battalion chief who was driving downtown Friday died after suffering a medical emergency while behind the wheel, then crashed into another vehicle, authorities said.
Jerome Boyd, 55, was a 30-veteran of the department. He was assigned to the LAFD’s Public Safety section of its fire prevention bureau and led one of the department’s largest building inspection units, according to a Times report in 2016. Boyd’s city vehicle rear-ended a pick-up truck at 17th and Los Angeles streets about 11 a.m., police said.
Paramedics rushed Boyd to a hospital, but attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.
“I join the men and women of the LAFD in mourning Chief Boyd’s sudden passing,” LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas said in a statement. “It is always an unexpected tragedy to lose one of our own, and my thoughts and prayers are with this family at this difficult time.”
An autopsy has not yet been performed, and funeral details will be released at a later date, officials said.
Boyd’s body was taken to the coroner’s office Friday afternoon amid a procession of police cars, ambulances and fire trucks.
