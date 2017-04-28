Los Angeles firefighters salute off-duty colleague who died after medical emergency

An off-duty Los Angeles fire battalion chief who was driving downtown Friday died after suffering a medical emergency while behind the wheel, then crashed into another vehicle, authorities said.

Jerome Boyd, 55, was a 30-veteran of the department. He was assigned to the LAFD’s Public Safety section of its fire prevention bureau and led one of the department’s largest building inspection units, according to a Times report in 2016. Boyd’s city vehicle rear-ended a pick-up truck at 17th and Los Angeles streets about 11 a.m., police said.

Paramedics rushed Boyd to a hospital, but attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

“I join the men and women of the LAFD in mourning Chief Boyd’s sudden passing,” LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas said in a statement. “It is always an unexpected tragedy to lose one of our own, and my thoughts and prayers are with this family at this difficult time.”

An autopsy has not yet been performed, and funeral details will be released at a later date, officials said.

Boyd’s body was taken to the coroner’s office Friday afternoon amid a procession of police cars, ambulances and fire trucks.

Caption Here's what happened during Trump's 100 days A lot can happen during 100 days. Here's some of the biggest stories of Donald Trump's first 14 weeks as president. A lot can happen during 100 days. Here's some of the biggest stories of Donald Trump's first 14 weeks as president. Caption Here's what happened during Trump's 100 days A lot can happen during 100 days. Here's some of the biggest stories of Donald Trump's first 14 weeks as president. A lot can happen during 100 days. Here's some of the biggest stories of Donald Trump's first 14 weeks as president. Caption 90 seconds: 4 stories you can't miss Two Korean Americans who are now adults have gathered memories into their own stories about the L.A. riots. Trump wants to enact a tax reform of historic proportions. L.A. businesses are bracing for a writers' strike. Co-opt it; don't crush it. That's quickly becoming the position of Trump allies and Republican lawmakers about the Paris climate agreement. Credits: KTLA / Jessica Q. Chen Two Korean Americans who are now adults have gathered memories into their own stories about the L.A. riots. Trump wants to enact a tax reform of historic proportions. L.A. businesses are bracing for a writers' strike. Co-opt it; don't crush it. That's quickly becoming the position of Trump allies and Republican lawmakers about the Paris climate agreement. Credits: KTLA / Jessica Q. Chen Caption Chargers fans react during draft Chargers fans react during the NFL draft. Chargers fans react during the NFL draft. Caption At Least 1 Dead In Corona Shooting Inside Residence On Sept. 18, 2015, police officers were called to a Corona house where they discovered the bodies of two people beaten to death with a baseball bat. A third victim would later die at a hospital. On Sept. 18, 2015, police officers were called to a Corona house where they discovered the bodies of two people beaten to death with a baseball bat. A third victim would later die at a hospital. Caption Pope Francis is coming to Cairo Religious leaders are coming together in Cairo where Pope Francis plans to visit. Religious leaders are coming together in Cairo where Pope Francis plans to visit.

joseph.serna@latimes.com

For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.