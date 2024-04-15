LAFD recruit killed on 101 Freeway while responding to collision

Firefighters place a flag over the body of a Los Angeles Fire Department recruit killed Monday morning on the 101 Freeway.

A Los Angeles Fire Department recruit was killed Monday morning on the 101 Freeway in Studio City while rendering aid at the site of a traffic collision, the department said Monday in a statement posted on X .

The recruit was fatally injured shortly after 5 a.m. near Vineland Avenue. According to NBC Los Angeles , the recruit was helping victims of a crash involving a sedan, a Jeep Wrangler and a truck towing portable restrooms.

Other details about the initial crash were not available. The fire department did not say whether the recruit was struck by another vehicle.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to immediate family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” the department said in a statement.

The recruit’s name has not been released.

This is a developing story.

