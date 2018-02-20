Man stabbed to death during Lakewood robbery

A robbery turned bloody early Tuesday morning, when three people got out of a car and fatally stabbed a man in Lakewood, authorities said.
The victim was walking with a woman near Del Amo Boulevard and Violeta Avenue at 1:18 a.m. in Lakewood when a car pulled to a stop nearby, according to a news release issued by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
The suspects, described only as a man and two women, got out of the car and attacked the victims, authorities said. The suspects took "personal items" from the two before entering a dark-colored sedan and driving south on Violeta Avenue.
The man was stabbed at least once in the torso and was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later, according to the sheriff's department. The woman suffered minor injuries.
Investigators have not recovered the weapon. The victim was not immediately identified.
