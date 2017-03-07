No charges for LAPD officer who fatally shot man after car chase, D.A.'s office says

Prosecutors have decided not to pursue criminal charges against the Los Angeles police officer who fatally shot an unarmed man after a 2015 car chase that ended in Burbank, a shooting that the city’s Police Commission concluded was unjustified.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office determined there was “insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt” that Officer Brian Van Gorden unlawfully used deadly force when he fatally shot Sergio Navas, according to a seven-page memo made public Tuesday.

Although Van Gorden may have had “other reasonable options,” it was also reasonable for the officer to determine that Navas posed a deadly and immediate threat, prosecutors wrote.

Citing “tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving circumstances,” prosecutors noted that Navas had suddenly stopped the car, exited and stood “face to face” with Van Gorden. The officer’s partner, they added, told investigators he thought Navas was going to shoot them.

“If Van Gorden acted honestly and reasonably in his decision to use deadly force, his actions are justified and he acted lawfully,” prosecutors wrote. “We conclude that the evidence presented demonstrates that Van Gorden honestly believed that deadly force was necessary under the circumstances.”

The decision from the D.A.’s office comes almost three months after the city agreed to pay Navas’ family $2.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed over his death.

Last year, the Police Commission, siding with Chief Charlie Beck, determined Van Gorden violated the Los Angeles Police Department’s rules for using deadly force when he shot Navas, a 35-year-old father of three.

The Police Commission agreed with Beck's conclusion that an officer with similar training and experience would not have considered Navas a threat. The board faulted both officers for their tactics leading up to the shooting.

Officers tried to stop Navas after they spotted him speeding in a gold Mercury Sable in Toluca Lake, but the 35-year-old took off toward Burbank, according to a report Beck submitted to the Police Commission.

Navas came to an abrupt halt on National Avenue, a dead-end street. The officer who was driving the police SUV told investigators he was driving too fast to stop behind the Sable and had to veer alongside the car to avoid hitting it, the report said.

The officer sitting in the passenger seat said Navas then got out of the car, slammed the door and turned to face him, according to the report. At that point, the officer said, he couldn't see Navas' hands and thought he was "trying to trap me in the car" and "ambush me."

"I was like, this guy is going to try to shoot me," the officer told investigators. "I didn't want to wait around to find out."

Navas was shot twice, according to his autopsy, then ran to a nearby alley, where he died.

The March 5, 2015, shooting quickly raised questions within the LAPD, but was publicly overshadowed by another deadly police shooting that drew international attention: the killing of Charly "Africa" Keunang on skid row. Keunang, 43, was shot by officers four days before Navas was killed.

