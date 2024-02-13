Advertisement
California

Former LAPD officer who fatally shot disabled man in Corona Costco won’t be retried

Police walk and point behind crime scene tape outside a Costco store
Police officers on the scene of a fatal shooting at a Costco store in Corona in June 2019.
(Patrick Smith / For The Times)
By Salvador HernandezStaff Writer 
Share

Prosecutors won’t seek a second trial against former Los Angeles police officer Salvador Sanchez, who shot and killed a mentally disabled man inside a Costco in Corona, the California attorney general’s office said.

Sanchez faced one count of voluntary manslaughter in the killing of 32-year-old Kenneth French and two counts of assault with a firearm for wounding French’s parents. But a mistrial was declared on Jan. 18 after a Riverside County Superior Court jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict on any of the charges.

The former LAPD officer could have faced a second trial, but the attorney general’s office disclosed during a hearing Friday that it would not retry the case.

Advertisement

A spokesperson with the California Department of Justice said the department stood by its initial decision to charge and prosecute Sanchez, despite the mistrial.

“After considering a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the input of the surviving victims and feedback from the trial jury, the Department has decided not to retry the case,” the spokesperson said.

CORONA, CA-AUGUST 26, 2019: Paola French and her son Kevin react as Attorney Dale Galipo addresses the media during a press conference at the Ayres Hotel in Corona to announce plans to file a civil claim against the city of Los Angeles and LAPD officer Salvador Sanchez for the shooting death of PaolaÕs son, Kenneth French inside a Corona Costco earlier this year. Photograph at left is of from left to right-Kenneth French and his parents, Paola, and Russell, taken in 2019. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

California

Mistrial declared in case of L.A. cop who fatally shot mentally disabled man at Costco

A hung jury led to a mistrial being declared for Salvador Sanchez, a former LAPD officer, in the deadly shooting of Kenneth French, whose parents were also wounded at a Corona Costco store.

Jan. 18, 2024

Michael Schwartz, Sanchez’s attorney, said the former officer was appreciative of the attorney general’s decision.

“The stress on the Sanchez family, emotionally as well as financially, has been enormous,” Schwartz said. “At this point, [Sanchez] just wants to support his family and raise his family in peace.”

The attorney general’s office charged Sanchez in August 2021, about a month after the Riverside County district attorney’s office announced it would not file charges against him.

Advertisement

At the trial, attorneys for Sanchez said the off-duty police officer was holding his toddler son when he was knocked to the floor by French at the Costco. Believing he’d been shot, Sanchez drew his handgun and fired 10 times at French and his family, of Riverside. French was unarmed. The shots killed French and wounded his parents, who were nearby.

Schwartz said his client’s only thought that day had been to “defend his son and himself from a violent assault.”

A 30-page report released on the incident, however, found inconsistencies in Sanchez’s account of what happened inside the store.

Police documents revealed French had been about 20 feet away from Sanchez when the former officer shot at him. The shooting, the documents showed, started about four seconds after French had struck Sanchez.

CORONA, CA-AUGUST 26, 2019: Russell French, right, addresses the media during a press conference at the Ayres Hotel in Corona to announce plans to file a civil claim against the city of Los Angeles and LAPD officer Salvador Sanchez for the shooting death of his son Kenneth French inside a Corona Costco earlier this year. At left is his wife Paola French, 2nd from right is his son Kevin French. 2nd from left is attorney Eric Valenzuela and 3rd from left is attorney Dale Galipo. Photograph at left is left to right-Kenneth French and his parents, Paola, and Russell, taken in 2019. Photograph at right is Kenneth French holding his cousin Lily DÕCunha, taken in 2014. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

California

Family of man fatally shot by LAPD officer in Costco to get $17 million in damages

An off-duty LAPD officer used excessive and unreasonable force in the 2019 fatal shooting of Kenneth French at a Costco in Corona, a judge finds.

Oct. 27, 2021

Sanchez was fired in July 2020, after then-LAPD Chief Michel Moore and the city’s civilian Police Commission found that Sanchez’s actions violated the department’s policy.

In October 2021, a federal jury awarded French’s family $17 million after finding that Sanchez used excessive and unreasonable force.

Advertisement

Two years later, the state jury in Riverside County deliberated for 3½ days without being able to agree on a verdict.

“The event was tragic for everyone,” Schwartz said. “It’s been five years. It’s time for everyone to move on.”

More to Read

California
Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement