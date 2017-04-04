LAPD officer taken to hospital after traffic collision in Beverly Grove

A Los Angeles police officer was taken to the hospital Tuesday after a police cruiser and an SUV were involved in a collision in Beverly Grove, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 5:20 p.m. at Crescent Heights Boulevard and Willoughby Avenue, LAPD Officer Tony Im said.

The injured officer’s condition was unknown and it was unclear if the officer was a passenger or driver in the patrol car.

Aerial images from KTLA-TV showed a marked police cruiser with a crumpled passenger side, and a damaged black SUV nearby.

It was unclear what led to the crash, which was under investigation by LAPD detectives, Im said.

matt.hamilton@latimes.com

Twitter: @MattHjourno