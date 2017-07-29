Power outage at downtown dispatch center keeps LAPD on tactical alert

The Los Angeles Police Department remained on a citywide tactical alert Saturday after a power outage the day before knocked out its downtown dispatch center, officials said.

The outage began about 11:30 a.m. Friday, said Sgt. Mike Lopez. All 911 calls are being rerouted through the LAPD’s San Fernando Valley dispatch center.

Response times have not been affected by the outage, he said.

It was not known what caused the outage or when service would be restored, Lopez said.

The glitch meant dispatchers couldn’t send calls directly to the computers that are in police cars, said Officer Tony Im, an LAPD spokesman. Those computers typically provide officers with key details about calls, such as the nature of the crime, where it occurred and descriptions of possible suspects.

The tactical alert, which allows the department to have more officers and resources at the ready, is just a precaution, officials said.

